TutorMing Family Cheers for Wuhan!

We've been receiving blessings to China from teachers and students around the world recently. They gave us face-to-face encouragement and warmth selflessly even though we are thousand miles apart.

近日，我们收到许多来自全国老师和学生对中国的祝福，他们和我们远隔万里，却能面对面给予我们鼓励和温暖！

We came from different countries with completely different cultural backgrounds. However, their hearts are with China at this moment. They all speak out the same line "Wuhan hang in there! Cheep up China!"

这是发自内心的“山川异域，风月同天”。来自不同的国家，有着不一样的文化背景，此刻他们的心却都在中国，他们都说着同一句话“武汉加油！中国加油！”

They are teachers and students from TutorMing!

这些给我们送温暖的人，就是TutorMing的老师和学生！

They are rooting for us on the way. Our hearts are together! Let's see what they are saying here!

他们用不流利的中文，为我们加油！身体相隔万里，但心永远在一起！快来看看他们都说了些什么吧！

